Northern Trust Corp Has $16.54 Million Position in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,727 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Laureate Education worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laureate Education by 527.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,283,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 425,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 425,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laureate Education by 57.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 391,165 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $99,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $422,662.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at $188,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock worth $627,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.03 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

