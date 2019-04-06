Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.18%. Northern Technologies International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 19.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 49,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 614.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 69,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

