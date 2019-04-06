Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “
Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.12.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
