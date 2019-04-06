Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Dynasty Minerals makes up about 0.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.66% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.