Northamber Plc (NAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Northamber Plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NAR stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 27.16 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.64 ($0.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.61.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, host bus adaptors, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, monitors, and projectors.

