Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,730,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

