Norges Bank Invests $90.45 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Stock

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,586,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,449,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Marvell Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 34,289,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,797,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after buying an additional 2,794,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In related news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/norges-bank-invests-90-45-million-in-marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl-stock.html.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.