Norges Bank Invests $892.90 Million in Nike Inc (NKE) Stock

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,043,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,899,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Nike at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

