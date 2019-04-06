Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,144,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,330,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Torchmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Torchmark by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Torchmark news, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,305,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,010 shares of company stock worth $7,612,561. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMK opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

TMK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

