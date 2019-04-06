Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Trinseo worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 1,498.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Trinseo by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

TSE opened at $48.17 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Trinseo had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

