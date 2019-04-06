Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.89 Million Stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,216,132 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,120 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Groupon by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Groupon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,085,217 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 681,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Groupon by 240.3% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 58,182 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

GRPN stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

