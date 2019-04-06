Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 626 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.52, for a total value of $454,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $1,617,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,094 shares in the company, valued at $50,168,256.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $8,599 and sold 14,599 shares worth $4,754,381. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $325.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $335.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $457.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.50 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

