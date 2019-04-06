Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,142 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,999,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJC. ValuEngine raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PJC opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $226.78 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

