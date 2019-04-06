Nimiq 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $144,418.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $144,418.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.03304387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.01830689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.06208984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.01337393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.01404739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00360687 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00027568 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,645,051,298 coins and its circulating supply is 3,569,124,863 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.