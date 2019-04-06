Nike Inc (NKE) EVP Sells $9,352,200.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NKE stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

