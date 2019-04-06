NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $190.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

