Nextdecade (NEXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEXT. Scotiabank started coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.12 on Friday. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 19,551,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,647,000 after purchasing an additional 722,198 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

