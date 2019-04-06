Nextdecade Corp (NEXT) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nextdecade stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,647,000 after acquiring an additional 722,198 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 19,551,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

