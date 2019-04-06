Nextdecade Corp (NEXT) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Nextdecade stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.53.
Nextdecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.