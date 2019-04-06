NewYorkCoin Trading Up 94.8% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $1,151.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 94.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.01817916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001499 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

