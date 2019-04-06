New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,802 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-11802-shares-of-kronos-worldwide-inc-kro.html.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.