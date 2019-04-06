New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in CAI International Inc (CAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CAI International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CAI International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

CAI International stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CAI International Inc has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $458.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). CAI International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Garcia acquired 10,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Sawka sold 10,000 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $232,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,265.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

