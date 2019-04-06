New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $346,000 Position in Cowen Inc (COWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cowen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cowen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 441,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.55%. Cowen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

