Netflix (NFLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

