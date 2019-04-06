Nemaska Lithium (NMX) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

NMX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Nemaska Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of Nemaska Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NMX stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $279.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. Nemaska Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.44.

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

