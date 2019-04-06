Nebula AI Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,777.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,777.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $783.28 or 0.15263615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

