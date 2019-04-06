National Security Group (NSEC) Given News Impact Rating of -1.00

Press coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NSEC stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.02.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

