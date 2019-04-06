National Grid (NG) Given New GBX 899 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NG. UBS Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.48) price target (up from GBX 955 ($12.48)) on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 907.67 ($11.86).

NG opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.91) on Friday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 895.10 ($11.70). The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.26.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

