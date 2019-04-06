National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

