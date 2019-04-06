Natera (NTRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

NTRA stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Natera has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 790.13% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $214,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Rabinowitz sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $90,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,288,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,621,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,699 shares of company stock worth $7,120,439. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 209.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.