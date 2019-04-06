Nate Walkingshaw Sells 20,316 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (PS) Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 20,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $638,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $114,913.84.

On Monday, March 11th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 70,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $127,924.92.

On Friday, February 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 2,644 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $78,421.04.

On Friday, February 1st, Nate Walkingshaw sold 68,431 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,930.00.

PS stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.62. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pluralsight by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

