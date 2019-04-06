Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 14,670 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 813.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after buying an additional 412,921 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $274,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,870 shares of company stock worth $799,247 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 14,670 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-purchases-shares-of-14670-cirrus-logic-inc-crus.html.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.