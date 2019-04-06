Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 14,670 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 813.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after buying an additional 412,921 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $274,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,870 shares of company stock worth $799,247 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
