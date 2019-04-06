Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $490,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AeroVironment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AeroVironment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,582,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,017.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $757,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,125.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,048 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,721. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

