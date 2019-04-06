Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.06% of Trueblue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trueblue by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trueblue by 141.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Trueblue by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBI. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $650.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-acquires-new-stake-in-trueblue-inc-tbi.html.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.