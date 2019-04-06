Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,258,000 after buying an additional 1,272,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,178,000.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $93,085.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,274.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

