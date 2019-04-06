MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 482.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $55.56 on Friday. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $984.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

