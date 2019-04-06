Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after acquiring an additional 235,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Msci by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,279,000 after acquiring an additional 224,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Msci by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $206.99 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

