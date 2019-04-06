MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Receives $93.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research set a $83.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,051,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $436,566.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $1,635,422. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $831.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

