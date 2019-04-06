Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush set a $13.50 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.38 million, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

