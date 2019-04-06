Moving Cloud Coin (MCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, DOBI trade and CoinEgg. Moving Cloud Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $51,570.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moving Cloud Coin has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00376346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.01655420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00257329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00424489 BTC.

Moving Cloud Coin Profile

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity . Moving Cloud Coin’s official website is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en

Buying and Selling Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moving Cloud Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

