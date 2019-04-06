MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.80 ($116.05).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR opened at €90.60 ($105.35) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 12 month high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.