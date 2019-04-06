Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,362,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 985,210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $24.49 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

