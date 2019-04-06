Moody’s (MCO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCO. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.27.

MCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.24. 652,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $188.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $8,120,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,962 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

