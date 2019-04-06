Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 122 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,300,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,496,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6273 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

