Montecito Bank & Trust Has $403,000 Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $34.94 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

