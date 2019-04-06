Moneta Porcupine Mines (ME) Trading 9.1% Higher

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) shares traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 356,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 180,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

