Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

