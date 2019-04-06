Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Price Down 6%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 1,204,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 620,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $30,587.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $34,990.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,778.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,489 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

