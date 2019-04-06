Molecular Templates (MTEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTEM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $254.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.12. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,974,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 254,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 181,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

