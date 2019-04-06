MML Investors Services LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,478,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Sony by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.62 to $44.04 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.32.
Sony Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.
