MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $26,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $300,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 7,291 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $629,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,399 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,334. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $135.66 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

