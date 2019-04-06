Mistras Group (MG) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:MG opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Mistras Group by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

